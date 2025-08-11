Govt to Act Strictly Against Those Playing With Lives of People: Health Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday expressed serious concern over the growing health risks posed by adulterated and chemical-laced food, warning that such practices are contributing to a rise in cancer, liver ailments, and heart attacks.

Speaking to media persons, Itoo said, “Health is a serious concern. Adulteration and chemicals in our food are harming lives, with rising cases of cancer, liver ailments, and heart attacks.”

She said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting on the issue and directed strict action against offenders. “The Chief Minister has ordered that food testing laboratories be set up in every district to check the quality of food items being sold by shopkeepers and vendors.

“He has also directed concerned departments to carry out daily inspections,” Minister Itoo added.

Assuring firm government action, Sakina Itoo said, “We will act strictly. Testing labs will be operational in all districts, and rigorous checks will be conducted to protect public health.”