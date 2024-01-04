SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday announced special casual leave for employees who desire to avail holiday on Guru Govind Singh’s birth anniversary on Friday.

According to an order, sanction was accorded to the grant of one day Special Casual Leave in favour of employees who desire to avail holiday on account of Guru Govind Singh’s birthday tomorrow—(KNO)

