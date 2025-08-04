Govt releases ₹33.34 lakh for Karkhandar Scheme in Kashmir Div

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 4 – Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, today announced release of ₹33.34 lakh for the implementation of its Karkhandar Scheme across the Kashmir Division.

This significant financial allocation, disbursed to the respective Assistant Directors of Handicrafts and Handloom, underscores the Government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich artisanal heritage of the region while ensuring the welfare and economic upliftment of craftsmen.

The Karkhandar Scheme, notified in 2021, is a landmark initiative designed to revive languishing crafts like pottery and foster sustainable development of the craft sector in UT of J&K. Implemented by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, the scheme aims to empower artisans, enhance skill development, and boost the livelihoods of craftsmen through structured interventions.

Highlighting its role in revival of languishing crafts, a spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, stated that the Karkhandar Scheme focuses on preserving traditional crafts such as walnut wood carving, silver filigree, carpet weaving, Kani shawl weaving, Khatamband, papier-mâché, and others like Sozni, tapestry, and engraved copperware, which face a shortage of skilled artisans. “It prioritizes crafts at risk of extinction, ensuring their legacy endures. It also facilitates skill transfer from master craftsmen, including National/State/Shilp Guru awardees, to the younger generation,” he said, adding meritorious trainees from departmental training centres receive advanced training in nearby Karkhanas to enhance their expertise and productivity.

Trainees receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 during the six-month training period, disbursed via direct bank transfer. “Karkhandars are provided ₹25,000 in two equal installments to cover logistics, tools, equipment, and raw materials, along with ₹2,000 per trainee per month to support their efforts.

This financial release of Rs. 33.34 lakh will empower Assistant Directors, in first phase, of Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kulgam, and Srinagar districts to accelerate the scheme’s implementation, ensuring artisans receive the necessary resources, training, and support to thrive.