Govt reaches out to fire victims of Danawari Chattabal

SRINAGAR NOVEMBER 30: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of District Administration, Srinagar Saturday morning visited Danawari Chattabal area of the District to provide immediate assistance to the fire affected families whose houses were gutted in massive fire incident during wee hours here today.

The immediate relief was sanctioned by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and was provided to the affected families through the team of District Administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and Tehsildar South in the form of blankets and kitchen sets, besides Rs 15k to each affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

The team of District Administration Srinagar also expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

Further, the DC has also directed the concerned authorities to assess the losses and make a comprehensive report for providing structure-wise financial assistance under SDRF to the fire affected families separately.