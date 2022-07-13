SRINAGAR, JULY 13: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has revised and notified the non-gazetted recruitment rules of the Sub-ordinate services.

The J&K Health and Medical Education (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules, 1992 were last notified vide SRO 20 of 1992 dated: 24.02.1992 and have now been revised after 30 years.

Under the able guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the H&ME Department has notified the rules which are progressive and removed long pending stagnation issues in the department.

Principal Secretary, H&ME Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while deliberating on the issue said that that the decision of revisiting the earlier rules by the Government shall pave a way for speedy recruitment, progression and promotion to the employees of the Department. He added that this step shall also act as morale booster to the employees and help infuse new lease of life to the Para-Medical Services wherein fresh modern day qualified Human Resource shall be made available to run the Health Care System in J&K .

The rules have been revised in view of the fact that over the period of time, several fresh categories of non-gazetted cadre positions have been created/ re-designated/ upgraded/ re-organized under different Government Orders and the method of recruitment of such categories of posts was notified by way of different executive orders.

Moreover, the delay in revisiting the earlier rules had resulted in stagnation of promotion avenues to various categories of Para-Medical positions

Further, the revised rules have also created promotion avenues for those categories of posts that had no promotion avenues or defined career progression. The introduction of new courses in different fields of the Health Care across the country and availability of manpower with improved qualification and technical expertise also necessitated the updation of the existing recruitment rules.

This step of the Government has been largely appreciated by the employees of the Health and Medical Education Department.