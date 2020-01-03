Govt mulls health benefits to all under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Srinagar, Jan 2: Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to do away with the socio-economic status clause in Ayushman Bharat and incorporate everyone, irrespective of his or her financial status, under the flagship scheme.

Ayushman Bharat was launched last year with an aim to provide lifesaving treatment for downtrodden. Under this scheme, patients can avail of benefits for health services like dialysis, gall bladder removal, breathing disorders, kidney failure, cancer care, cardiac stenting and total hip replacement.

Official data of the National Health Authority reveals that 31 lakh individuals have been identified under the scheme as per the socio-economic census 2011. Out of which 12 lakh patients are registered under the scheme and more than 11 lakh patients have received the golden cards in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh till date.

Come 2020, the administration is planning to remove the criteria of socio-economic status, which decides about beneficiaries of the scheme, and extend health benefits to everyone.

“By bringing other classes of socio-economic census under the purview of Ayushman Bharat scheme, a greater number of people can access quality healthcare irrespective of their financial status,” an official of the State Health Authority said.

The official noted that patients will be able to access expensive heath treatment in other states. “If implemented successfully, it is bound transform the entire health sector,” he said

In Jammu and Kashmir, Ayushman Bharat runs on an insurance model with Bajaj Allianz, the insurance service provider. An official document of National Health Authority accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that under the insurance model, the state or union territory will pay premiums to an insurance company. “The onus will be on the insurer to administer and pay the claims,” the document reads

Nodal officer of National Health Authority, Ataullah Tak said the talks on expansion of beneficiaries on the model of universal health coverage are still in the formative stage. “The talks are on and nothing has been finalized yet,” he said.