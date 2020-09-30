Seven sites for flats in Srinagar identified

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Deeraj Gupta Wednesday visited various areas of Srinagar to inspect the sites identified for developing vertical housing projects the government has approved to make affordable houses available to residents.

He visited the sites located at Rakh-e-Gund Aksha, Khushipora, Shaltang, Palpora, Zoonimar, Harwan and Eidgah – which are spread across three Tehsils of Srinagar – and held a thorough assessment of their suitability for developing the housing projects.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Bashir Ahmad Lone and Chief Town Planner Kashmir Fayaz Ahmad were accompanied him during his inspection of these sites.

DIPR photo

The Principal Secretary visited some half a dozen sites holding a thorough assessment of their suitability for developing vertical housing projects in Srinagar which are aimed at addressing the housing concerns of residents of the district.

Speaking on the occasion Deeraj Gupta said the government understands the concerns and issues surrounding housing in the capital district of Srinagar and is keen on resolving these at the earliest. He said the vertical housing projects approved for development at these different places is a step in that direction.

Giving details about it DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal said the project envisions housing for all and is aimed at enabling all residents of Srinagar to have their own homes and acquire them at affordable prices.

Giving further details he said each vertical housing building will have and offer different kinds of housing options ranging from one to two to three BHK flats and apartments.

It is notable that the housing project is being expedited on the instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who issued specific directions in this regard during his review of developmental scenario of Srinagar district held last month.

The Principal Secretary’s visit today was aimed at finalising the sites identified jointly by the Srinagar district administration and the Srinagar Development Authority.

On the occasion of the visit Gupta directed the district administration to identify more locations for development of more housing projects so that the housing concerns and demands of locals can be redressed and answered as much as possible.

Senior officers from the Revenue Department and from the CPWD and the NBCC were also present on the occasion of the PS’s visit.