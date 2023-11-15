Srinagar: SA Raina, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Sopore, instructed the relevant Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to hold the salaries of two government workers found operating street vending stalls during their scheduled work hours on Tuesday.

Consequently, the administration opted to retain their salaries for the month of November and requested an action report from the respective department heads.

The incident was brought to light when the enforcement team was directed by SA Raina, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Sopore, to organize vendors in the bustling Sopore market.

An official, quoting the ADC in Sopore, stated, “The Block Veterinary Officer and the Executive Engineer are expected to clarify the situation and present a report on the actions taken.” The identified government employees were specified as Javaid Ahmed Sheikh from Panzulla Rafiabad and Nazir Ahmed Changa from Noor Bagh. They hold positions in the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) department and Animal Husbandry (Veterinary) department, respectively.

Moreover, the ADC highlighted that the administration is actively implementing measures to ensure punctuality within government offices, affirming that such enforcement drives will persist in the future.