SRINAGAR: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday gave its approval to a grid power line of five-gigawatt (GW) capacity at the cost of Rs 20,773 crore for evacuation of solar power from the 13 GW solar power project in Ladakh to Haryana’s Kaithal district.

The Union Government will bear 40% (Rs 8,309 crore) of the project cost and the rest will be raised by Power grid, an entity under the Ministry of Power. The line is expected to be completed in seven years – by 2029-2030. The CCEA was chaired by PM Narendra Modi, the Tribune reported.

The line is a Green Energy Corridor Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System.

State-of-the-art voltage source converter (VSC) based high voltage direct current (HVDC) system and extra high voltage alternating current (EHVAC) systems will be deployed on the line.

The project will entail setting up of 713 km transmission lines (including 480 km HVDC line) and 5 GW capacity of HVDC terminal each at Pang (Ladakh) and Kaithal (Haryana).