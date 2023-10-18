SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has set up a high-level panel to identify foreign nationals staying illegally in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel has been constituted by JK’s Home department, headed by the financial commissioner/ additional chief secretary Home department to identify foreign nationals Satying illegally or overstaying in the Union Territory since January 01, 2011.

The panel, comprises Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bureau of Immigration, Amritsar(Punjab); Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Jammu; Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Srinagar; all district SSPs/SPs(FROs) and State Coordinator, IVRFT, NIC, J&K.

As per its terms of reference, the panel shall prepare a monthly report of missing foreigners in Jammu and Kashmir and submit the same to the Ministry of Home Affairs by the 7th of every month.

(With inputs from KNO)