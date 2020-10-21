Govt establishes Winter Secretariat at Srinagar

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday accorded sanction to the establishment of Winter Secretariat at Srinagar.

As per a GAD order, the Winter Secretariat at Srinagar would start function with effect from Nov 1, 2020 and the Administrative Secretaries shall remain available at the Winter Secretariat, Srinagar, as per a roster issued by the Government.

Further, the Estates Department shall make suitable arrangements in the Civil Secretariat including heating arrangements, telephones/internet etc. for smooth functioning of the Winter Secretariat, Srinagar.

Leave this field empty if you're human: