Govt establishes Winter Secretariat at Srinagar

File Photo of Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday accorded sanction to the establishment of Winter Secretariat at Srinagar.
As per a GAD order, the Winter Secretariat at Srinagar would start function with effect from Nov 1, 2020 and the Administrative Secretaries shall remain available at the Winter Secretariat, Srinagar, as per a roster issued by the Government.
Further, the Estates Department shall make suitable arrangements in the Civil Secretariat including heating arrangements, telephones/internet etc. for smooth functioning of the Winter Secretariat, Srinagar.

