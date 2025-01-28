JAMMU, JANUARY 28: Minister for Agricultural Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives, and Election Departments, Javed Ahmad Dar, today said that all efforts are being made for best use of available agricultural land through adoption of the latest technologies.

Speaking at ‘Gulistan News Conclave’ in Jammu, the Minister emphasised the importance of modernising agriculture and addressing the challenges posed by decreasing land holdings. He outlined that, despite limited land resources, the government is focused on increasing agricultural productivity by integrating modern techniques and fostering innovation in the sector. He highlighted the significant role of universities in driving reforms over the past three months, contributing towards prosperity of agriculture in the region.

The Minister urged the farmers to adopt latest and modern technologies for best produce in agriculture and allied sectors. He acknowledged the challenges posed by urbanisation, as many people aspire to move to cities for better facilities and exposure for their children. However, he assured that all central and UT level schemes including Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), are being implemented to revolutionise the agriculture sector and enhance livelihoods in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Minister urged the citizens to maintain trust in the administration, assuring the public that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, remains dedicated to fulfil its promises. He assured that the government would continue its efforts to improve rural livelihoods and agricultural development, meeting the expectations of the general public to the best of its ability.