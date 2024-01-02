New Delhi, January 02, 2024: The Government of India has taken cognizance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine,under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and held detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress today.

The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with theAll India Motor Transport Congress.

We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs.