Government of India on Wednesday assigned additional charge of DG Indo-Tibetan Border Police to Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, Anish Dayal Singh.

The order has been made as current DG ITBP S.L Thaosen is attaining his superannuation on 30 November, 2023.

An order in this regard, reads; “The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Centre Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Shri Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), Director General, ITBP upon superannuation of Shri S.L Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, CRPF on 30.11.2023 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.” (GNS)