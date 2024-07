The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Sunday has announced 10 days’ summer vacations in Government and private schools upto Higher Secondary Schools in the Kashmir Division.

As per govt order, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and Private Recognized Schools upto higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 08th July, 2024 To 17th July 2024.”