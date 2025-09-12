Govt Allocates ₹124 Cr for Health Sector Upgrades: Health Minister

Srinagar: Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday said that the government has earmarked over ₹124 crore to boost health infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Minister Itoo, said the allocation includes CT Scan facility at GMC Jammu, MRI machines for GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua and GMC Rajouri, a Cath Lab at GMC Doda, and a PET Scan for GMC Srinagar.

She added that the plan also provides for strengthening telemedicine services with 80 units across the Union Territory, ensuring wider access to modern healthcare.

Minister said the measures reflect the government’s resolve to make quality healthcare more accessible and reliable for the people of J&K.