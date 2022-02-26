Srinagar: Curious Kashmiris are flooding Google with queries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, MBBS programmes, and tourism.

According to Google Trends, Netizens in Jammu and Kashmir mostly searched about Ukraine -Russia war, MBBS, and tourism.

The searches related to the war were 37 to 100.

Google Trends is made on the basis of a graph that shows a relative frequency of any search term over time on a scale of zero to 100. Hundred represents the highest level.

The keywords that the internet users have mostly written on Google search are “Ukraine Country in Europe” and “Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.”

Both these searches have reached the 75 mark on the graph in the last two days.

People in Kashmir are equally curious to know about the reportage by News Channels and Newspapers on the ongoing conflict.

Google Trends graph shows that the frequency of the searches related to the Ukrainian media has surged to the maximum in the last two days.

Moreover, “Ukraine MBBS” has been also searched by the maximum number of people in Jammu and Kashmir during the last one week.

The graph of searches related to the cost of MBBS in Ukraine has reached from zero on February 23 to 100 on February 24 and 25.

Apart from social media and the internet, the Russia- Ukraine conflict is equally a hot topic on other social platforms.

At least 200 students from Jammu and Kashmir are currently stranded in different cities of Ukraine. The students claimed that they are facing threat to their lives due to the ongoing war between both these countries.

Parents have urged the Central government to take steps that will safeguard the lives of their children and are now concerned about how to connect with them in case internet and telephone services to the region get snapped.