Google is rolling out the ‘cinematic photos’ feature to its Google Photos, as per the company’s Telegram channel. The feature aims to provide users the perk to enhance any photo of their choice.

Back in December 2020, Google Photos got the feature, but cinematic editing in a three-dimensional effect was only possible on the pictures selected by the company and there was no user option to upgrade a photo by themselves.

The company said that the feature is introduced following its demand from users. Currently, it is already available for Pixel users and Google One subscribers.

One can give their pictures a cinematic edit by opening Google Photos and clicking on the library option in the down-right corner. By tapping the utilities option one can scroll down to create new to find the required cinematic photos option.