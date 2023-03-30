The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has upheld the Rs 1,337 crore fine imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India for misusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

A two-member Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The tribunal, however, set aside four of 10 directives that the commission imposed on Google to change its business model. Google will not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store as had been previously ordered. The tech giant said it was studying the order and reviewing its legal options.

It also granted Google 30 days to implement the measures as directed by the Competition Commission of India, which have been upheld by NCLAT.

The NCLAT Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also made some modifications to the CCI order passed on October 20, 2022.

The modifications to the CCI order include striking down some portions related to permission for uninstalling Google suite software, and some other points.

It also rejected Google’s plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the CCI in the probe.