Google Executives call on CM

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: A team of senior executives from Google met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and offered to be part of the journey of digitisation through AI and empowering people of Jammu and Kashmir through technology.

The Google team comprised leadership executives Ashish Wattal -Country Director, Sanjay Dewan – Head State Governments sector, and Pankaj Shukla – Head Technology & AI from Google Cloud.

Google team termed the meeting as productive, saying that they were keen on exploring initiatives in Education, Health, Tourism, Startups, and Skill Development to create impactful and scalable AI solutions for J&K.

The team informed the CM that focusing on verticals with AI technology intervention in Education and Health will have a huge impact on the lives of the citizens of J&K.

They stated that giving access to AI platforms to the startup community will help local solutions from within Jammu and Kashmir and also allow the young tech force within the state to get exposure on deep tech platforms and create AI-based applications, which will be used within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.