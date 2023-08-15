Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule.

Symbolic of this first day of independence, an annual flag-raising ceremony is held at Red Fort, Delhi, with the Prime Minister in attendance. Citizens sing the national anthem and commemorate leaders of the independence movement. Movies about freedom fighters are broadcast, and various cultural programmes are held in schools and neighborhoods, with children participating in plays and competitions.

Below, she shares her thoughts behind the making of this Doodle

Q. What was your creative process for this Doodle artwork? (ie. research, artistic style or medium).

Step 1: Identified the textile craft forms: Researched and identified the diverse textile craft forms present in India. I sought to cover a broad spectrum of techniques, encompassing embroidery, different weaving styles, printing techniques, resist-dyeing techniques, hand-painted textiles, and more. Additionally, I wanted to ensure that I represented different geographical regions of the country in a balanced manner.

Step 2: Selected visually engaging textiles with an extensive list of textile craft forms.

Step 3: Composed the patchwork from all of the selected textile swatches: This step required thoughtful consideration to achieve a balanced arrangement of textures, colours, and patterns.

Step 4: Perfected colours and visibility: Accurate representation of the particular hues used in each textile was crucial to retain their true essence. Additionally, ensuring the visibility of each textile swatch within the larger patchwork was a priority.

Throughout the creative process, the overarching goal was to honour and celebrate India’s textiles and their profound connection to the nation’s identity. My hope was that through this artwork, I would be able to shed a light on the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of India’s textile traditions and create something that would resonate with audiences through the Google Doodle platform.

Q: Did you draw inspiration from anything in particular for this Doodle? Are there specific elements of the artwork that have symbolic meaning?

A. Indian textiles have held a profound significance in my life, thanks to my mother’s profession as a textile designer. Growing up surrounded by textiles from diverse regions, I developed a deep connection to these craft forms. Now, presented with the opportunity to create the Google Doodle for India’s Independence Day, I see it as the perfect occasion to celebrate the country’s rich and diverse textile traditions. In this artwork, each textile showcased is a testament to the collective craftsmanship of skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers. Together, they create these extraordinary textiles that embody the essence of India’s creative spirit.