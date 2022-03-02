It is curtains for Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones. Galaxy Note will now be replaced by Galaxy Ultra.

Roh-Taemoon, Samsung’s smartphone arm’s executive indicates that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will suffice for this current iteration unlike previously when a Galaxy Note will have to be thrown into the mix. The last Galaxy Note released was in 2020 when the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra came on board.

The integrated Stylus design present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship seems a reflection of everything that we may have expected of a Galaxy Note. This convergence may be a business decision to shore up resources and sales, as the Galaxy Note lineup has had a turbulent trajectory since it berthed in 2011

The advent of foldable displays which Samsung also played a pioneering part via the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, has further restricted the utility of the Galaxy Note lineup, as users prefer more compact and versatile displays.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will continue to appease the desire of Galaxy Note addicts as a more-than-worthy successor. “We expect more note-like offerings from Samsung going forward,” Taemoon said.