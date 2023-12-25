

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated the birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “Good Governance Day” with fervor and enthusiasm across all 10 districts of the Kashmir valley.

In a series of celebratory events organized by BJP’s District Presidents, the party showcased its commitment to Vajpayee’s vision of good governance and development. The celebration spanned across multiple locations across the Kashmir valley At BJP State office in Jawahar Nagar Srinagar, a noteworthy event was organized by state officer bearers and BJP Morcha, which witnessed the enthusiastic participation of various party wings and members. The gathering served as a platform to reflect on Vajpayee’s principles of governance and their enduring relevance in today’s context.



Simultaneously, a medical camp was organized at Natipora, Srinagar by Guide The Professionals in collaboration with Srinagar Medcity Heart Institute, underscoring the BJP’s commitment to community welfare. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ashok Koul ji, who honored the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Speaking about the significance of the celebrations, BJP members reiterated the party’s dedication to upholding Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy of good governance, development, and inclusive growth for all sections of society. “The events served as a testament to the BJP’s unwavering commitment to the ideals cherished by the late statesman,” a BJP statement said.

Ashok koul extended gratitude to all participants, supporters, and well-wishers for their enthusiastic involvement in making these celebrations a resounding success.