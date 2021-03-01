Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland, Borat 2, ‘The Crown’ win top awards

Drama “Nomadland” and satire “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won movie honors at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that was marked by pandemic conditions and calls for more diversity.

British royal drama “The Crown,” comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” and limited-series chess saga “The Queen’s Gambit” won the top awards in television.

Actors Emma Corrin, who played a young Princess Diana, Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher, in the Netflix royal series were also winners.

‘Nomadland’ wins best drama film

“Nomadland,” a moving drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America from Searchlight Pictures, also took the best director prize for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao. It made Zhao only the second woman to win at the Globes in that category, and the first woman director of Asian descent to win.

Fellow nominees included “The Father,” “Mank,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Andra Day wins best drama actress Globe for ‘The US vs Billie Holiday’

Andra Day on Sunday took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of singing legend Billie Holiday in “The United States vs Billie Holiday.”

A shocked Day accepted her award and paid tribute to fellow nominees Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”).9.15 AM

Big win for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” starring Sacha Baron Cohen, won the award for best movie musical or comedy at Sunday’s Golden Globe awards.

The movie stars British comedian Cohen as a fictional journalist from Kazakhstan bearing a gift for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.9.10 AM

Historic win for ‘Nomandland’ director Chloe Zhao

Chloé Zhao has become the second woman to win the Best Director award at the Golden Globes in the past 78 years. She won for the critically-acclaimed feature ‘Nomadland’, touted as one of the major contenders for the upcoming award season.

Zhao, an Oscar frontrunner, is the first woman of Asian descent to win best director at the Globes and the first woman since Barbra Streisand won for “Yentl” in 1984. She bested fellow nominee Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).9.05 AM

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award

Chadwick Boseman awarded the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an ‘Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

The “Black Panther” star died last August from cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman was nominated for his kinetic performance as a tragic young trumpet player opposite Davis in “Ma Rainey.”9 AM

Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement

American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

Fonda, 83, made an impassioned plea for diversity while accepting her award, saying storytelling was central to mutual human understanding.

“There is a story we have been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in our industry, a story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out,” said Fonda, who accepted her award dressed in a white pantsuit and long sparkling earrings.

“After all, art has always been not just in step with history, but has led the way,” she said. “So let’s be leaders.” –