Tuesday, March 5th 2024
Today's Paper

GoI Approves DoP&T Proposal, Extends J&K Deputation of 3 IAS Officers by 1 Year

Srinagar, Mar 5 : Approving a proposal of the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, has extended Jammu and Kashmir deputation of three Indian Administrative Services’ officers by one year each.

Among the officers who by the effect of the order are getting the extension, include, Basharat Qayoom, Akshay Labroo and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan.

While Basharat Qayoom gets the extension from Jharkhand cadre, Akshay Labroo is getting the extension from Tripura cadre and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan gets the extension from Rajasthan cadre. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

