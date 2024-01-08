Srinagar: At least 3 goods stores were damaged in a blaze that broke out in Pinche Mandi area of Batmaloo in Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

An official said that fire broke out in one of the stores, used to store clothes, goods and other items today morning.

He said that the fire was quickly contained, however, three stores were damaged in the fire, while cause of fire was being ascertained—(KNO)

