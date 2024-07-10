Kashmir

GMC Sgr mourns passing away of GR Khan

Govt Medical college Srinagar Mourns untimely passing away of a dedicated employee

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: A condolence meeting was held today in the meeting hall Government Medical College Srinagar, to pay respect and homage to the departed Soul of Glulam Rasool Khan S/o Lal Mohammad Khan R/o Aban Shah, HMT, GPLO in SMHS Hospital who left for Heavenly abode in the intervene night of 09 July, 2024, after brief illness. 

At the outset of the meeting, PMC Srinagar, Prof Dr Iffat Hassan paid rich tribute to the departed Soul, informed the gathering that Glulam Rasool Khan was very kind hearted and of loving nature.

Administrator GMC Srinagar Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Head of Departments, Medical Superintendents, RMOs of all Associated Hospitals, Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director Planning, Estate Officer and other Desk officer were also present in the condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to the departed Employee. 

They prayed for peace for the departed soul and also prayed for enough courage for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

