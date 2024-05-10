GMC Anantnag hosts 2nd Biomedical Research Methodology Workshop

ANANTNAG: The Department of Community Medicine and the Medical Education Unit at GMC Anantnag hosted the 2nd Biomedical Research Methodology Workshop on May 8 and 9.

This workshop aimed to enhance biomedical research skills among DNB Residents and address the evolving research needs within the medical community.

The event was inaugurated by the Principal of GMC Anantnag, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, underscoring the institution’s commitment to fostering research excellence. Prof. Dr. Mumtaz ud Din Wani, Coordinator of the Medical Education Unit, and Dr. Fouzia Nazir, Head of the Community Medicine Department, were also present, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this initiative.

Distinguished faculty members, including Dr. Mahbooba Rasool, Dr. Irfa Naqshbandi, and Dr. Tajali Shora, contributed to the workshop, providing invaluable insights into the latest advancements in biomedical research methodologies. Their presence added depth to the discussions and promoted interdisciplinary knowledge exchange.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in interactive sessions, hands-on training, and group activities led by subject experts. Topics covered included research question formulation, study designs, data analysis, and ethical considerations in research, providing attendees with the skills necessary to conduct high-quality research projects.

The successful organization of this workshop reflects GMC Anantnag’s commitment to advancing research capabilities and promoting a culture of innovation in medical education. Initiatives like this not only empower healthcare professionals but also contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare services and outcomes in the region.