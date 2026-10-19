‘Giraan’:  Why are damaged apples selling like hot cakes?

Srinagar: : Believe it or not, hailstorm-hit apples are selling like hot cakes in Kashmir

Buyers are making beelines to affected areas, particularly in north Kashmir, to buy damaged apples at low prices. These apples are being processed into different products and sold at a premium.

For growers, selling hail-damaged apples offers a way to recover part of their investment rather than leave the fruit unsold.

An apple crate of small bruises currently sells between Rs 80 and 120.

“This year the damage to the apple crop was massive. To some extent, farmers are selling these bruised apples “Giraan” to recover some money used for the maintenance of the crop in the form of fertilisers or pesticide sprays,” said Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a fruit grower from Pattan.

For buyers, the discounted rates provide an opportunity to procure large quantities for resale or other uses, depending on the condition and quality of the fruit.

“The Giraan is being supplied to various factories where they make apple concentrate out of the fruit. This year, the scale of damage has been enormous compared to the previous years, due to which the flow of such apples has increased in the market,” said Altaf Ahmad Bhat, a buyer.

Earlier, much of this fruit would have been difficult to sell through the regular market. “Now we visit the affected areas, check the condition of the apples and buy what can be recovered at a price that works for us,” Bhat said.

Hail damage can reduce an apple’s commercial grade even when the fruit remains usable. Once the skin is bruised or the appearance is affected, it may no longer meet the standards expected by buyers of premium produce. This pushes more fruit into a lower-price segment where rates depend on the extent of damage, demand and the cost of collection and transportation.

A fresh NITI Aayog report on horticulture development in Jammu and Kashmir estimated that around 15-20 per cent of total apple production comprises culled fruit, which is generally sold at lower prices, with some left unharvested. Only 2-3 per cent of culled apples are processed for concentrate production.

The market is not limited to hail-damaged apples. In September, crates of prematurely fallen apples were reported to be fetching between Rs 100 and Rs 180, depending on quality and demand.

The NITI Aayog report identified inadequate processing infrastructure and weaknesses in post-harvest handling as constraints on the sector. It estimated that a dedicated processing plant could handle 65,000-70,000 tonnes of C-grade apples over an 80-90-day season, potentially producing 6,500-7,000 tonnes of concentrate.