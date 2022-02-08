Sydney: Former Test fast bowler Jason Gillespie has said that he doesn’t want to coach Australia’s cricket team and described Justin Langer’s exit from the job as ‘heartbreaking’.

Gillespie, who is South Australia’s coach and a former coach of English county sides Sussex and Yorkshire, had been touted as potential replacement for Langer.

“I am not putting myself up for any job,” Gillespie was quoted as saying. “It’s nice to be thought of in that way but it’s certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining.”

“Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out — pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest,” said Gillespie.

He further praised Langer’s four-year tenure as national coach.

“Justin will go on and do wonderful things that we all know he can,” he said. “He has done a fine job with Australian cricket the last four years and we all wish him really well because he will succeed in whatever he puts his mind to.”

ADVERTISEMENT