Shunning the kid-glove approach, Google has decided to sack employees who will not get vaccinated against COVID 19.

A memo circulated by Google’s leadership said employees have to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof or to apply for a medical or religious exemption.

After the deadline, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved.

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. It will be, followed by “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and termination.

“We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.” Google told media.

Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to the office for about three days a week from Jan. 10.