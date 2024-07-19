GDC G’bal sets up counselling centre for new UG admissions

GANDERBAL, JULY 19: Government Degree College, Ganderbal has set up a counselling cum admission centre to facilitate the students seeking new admission in undergraduate courses in the College campus to provide on the spot information about the course structures and admission criteria of the college.

Prof Fouzia Fatima, Principal of the College while interacting with the new students and their parents in the college suggested them to read all the instructions given in the admission notifications carefully as the college is at present offering undergraduate courses in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

She further informed them that a counselling cum admission centre was set up in the college for providing on the spot information about the courses and admission criteria of the college so that the new students will not face any kind of difficulties while applying to the courses.

A team of experts of teaching and non-teaching staff of the college is entrusted with the responsibilities to provide all kinds of information and counselling on the spot to the new students seeking admission in all the streams in the college for 2024 batch.

Government Degree College, Ganderbal is a multidisciplinary institution with a good reputation for quality teaching across the academic spectrum. It seeks to sustain and enhance its excellence as an institution of higher education by imparting knowledge based learning and ethical values to society.

The college has well-qualified, dynamic teaching faculty regularly upgrading themselves to enrich teaching, learning, research and outreach programs. The entire faculty are dedicated and motivated to aid the students in every aspect.

Prof Fouzia Fatima further said that the mission of the college is to contribute to the educational, cultural, economic & social advancement of people providing high quality educational programmes leading to Bachelors, Masters, and Professional Degrees as well as to address the cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social needs of the region and nation at large.

The core and elective courses/credits, skill enhancement courses/credits, teaching pedagogy and infrastructure have been regularly upgraded to remain responsive to changing needs of job market, contemporary social issues, besides maintaining curriculum flexibility in terms of course/credits basket.

The provision of adequate physical and academic support resources facilitates smooth teaching-learning, co- curricular and extra-curricular activities in the college. The policies for augmentation and maintenance of physical and academic related facilities are assessed on regular basis from time to time to keep pace with changing needs due to increase in number of students and introduction of new courses.