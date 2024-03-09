English | اردو و
GDC G’bal celebrates Int’l Women’s Day; Prof. Naseem Shafaie graces event

Ganderbal, March 9: The Government Degree College (GDC), Ganderbal, celebrated International Women’s Day with this year’s theme “Celebrate Womanhood: Inspire Inclusion” through a thoughtful event organized by the “Debates/Seminars and IQAC Committee.”

Peer Maurif and Sahil Manzoor anchored the program, which began with an enlightening lecture by Dr. Wasia, setting the tone for the day’s discussions. Prof. Mehvish Syed and Prof. Zeesan Khusboo served as the rapporteurs.
Prof. Fouzia Fatima, Principal, GDC Ganderbal delivered a warm welcome address, emphasizing the importance of celebrating womanhood and promoting inclusivity. Dr. Nusrat led the felicitation ceremony, acknowledging the achievements of guest speakers and presenting momentos and bouquets to them.
Distinguished guest speakers, including Prof. Naseem Shafaie and Afshan, shared insights on empowering women and fostering inclusivity. Students actively engaged in discussions, sharing their thoughts and experiences on the theme. The event also included the felicitation of students for excelling in diverse fields.
Dr. Nusrat Jan, in her vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and organizers for their contributions. She stressed the need for continued efforts in promoting gender equality and fostering a culture of inclusion.
The International Women’s Day celebration at GDC, Ganderbal, provided a platform for meaningful dialogue, reflection, and inspiration, demonstrating the college’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity.

