GDC Ganderbal organises prog on tribal communities

GANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 28: The department of history of government degree college Ganderbal organised a program on “Tribal Communities of J&K” on Wednesday in the conference hall of the college. The program was specifically organised for the students who belong to different tribal and ethnic groups like Pashtu, Pakhtun, Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari, Dard Shina,Bakarwal, Kohistani etc.

The Program started with the welcome address of Prof. Fouzia Fatima, principal of the college. This was followed by an interactive session of students with guest speaker Dr Farrukh Faheem, assistant professor, Dept. of anthropology, University of Kashmir.

The speaker spoke at length about the Historical processes that led to the marginalisation of Tribals and delved into the challenges in their inclusion. Students interacted with the speaker and raised many issues and problems which they have faced in their lives.

The students of the college from different tribal and ethnic groups like Aikram Ali, a Gujjar (5th semester), Nargis, a Pahari (5th semester), Heena Yousuf, a Pakhtun (Ist semester), Saima Sidiq, a Pahari (5th semester) etc represented their communities, shared their life experiences and talked about their heritage and culture.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Ismael and the program was moderated by Dr Sadaf Sanaullah from the department of history. The idea behind organising this program was to raise awareness about the Tribal marginalisation and to provide a platform to these students.