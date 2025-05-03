GDC Ganderbal conducts annual road race

GANDERBAL, MAY 03: The Department of Physical Education and Sports at Government Degree College (GDC) Ganderbal organized its Annual College Road Race for Boys and Girls on Saturday, marking a vibrant display of athleticism and student enthusiasm. The event was part of the college’s annual sports calendar and saw spirited participation from students across various semesters.

The boys’ race commenced from the college gate, proceeding through Thuroo, Dangerpora, and Tulmulla, before returning to the college—covering approximately 10 kilometers. The girls’ race began from the Tulmulla bus stand and concluded at the college gate, spanning a distance of about 5 kilometers.

Prof. Fouzia Fatima, Principal of GDC Ganderbal, flagged off both races and lauded the efforts of the Physical Education Department for organizing events that promote physical fitness and encourage active student involvement in extracurricular pursuits.

A valedictory ceremony followed the race, where participants and winners were felicitated. The event opened with a welcome address by the Convener of the Sports Committee, who commended the dedication and energy of all participants.

Prof. Fatima, who presided over the ceremony as chief guest, awarded a cash prize of Rs 2500 each to the winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. Trophies, medals, and certificates were also distributed among the top ten position holders. In her speech, she stressed the role of sports in personality development and urged students to continue participating in such constructive activities.

The event proceedings were efficiently conducted by Sakhira Bashir and Heena Yousuf, both students of the 2nd semester, who added grace and energy to the event’s coordination.

The road race was hailed as a resounding success, contributing to the college’s ongoing mission of fostering holistic student development through sports and physical education.