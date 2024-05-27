GCoE organises book release function

SRINAGAR: The Govt. College of Education (GCoE) today organized a Teaching Learning Material (TLM) exhibition and book release function during a pre-internship workshop.

The program was organized by the internship committee of the college where the committee familiarizes participants during pre-practice about various aspects of institutional internship.

Seema Naz, Principal IASE, while welcoming the participants, gave an overview of internship programs in the institution.

The workshop later in the day included a book unveiling function that was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries, particularly from the School Education Department. The chief guest at the book release function was Dr. Tasaduq Hussain, Director School Education Kashmir.

The other guests who attended the function among others included CEO Srinagar, Cluster Head Soura, Astt. Director Academics, JKBOSE, ZEO Gulab Bagh and other guests from the School education department.

The ECCE book ‘Joyful Foundation’ authored by Prof. Showkat Rashid, Urfana Amin and Ruuhi Sultana was unveiled to the thundering applause in the auditorium. The guests also witnessed the showcasing of story books by ECCE students who briefed the audience about how a verbal story could be put together in an illustrated written narrative story for children.

Director School Education in his address highlighted the challenges confronting the teachers of the present time.

Earlier in the day the Coordinator Internships, Fazl illahi, highlighted the key areas that interns need to keep in mind during internship. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Coordinator ECCE, spoke about the importance of the ECCE program in the post NEP-2020 era.

Later the Principal, Dr. Seema Naz, ushered the Director School Education to the hall where frugal TLMs exhibits in subject mathematics developed by students were showcased. The TLs were developed by in-service B.Ed. students under the guidance of Dr. Tawheeda and Arshid Sauleh.

The Director with his team also surveyed the ECCE lab where they scanned portfolios developed by students under Prof. Showkeen and Prof. Younis Basit.