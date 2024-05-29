GCE Srinagar organises ‘Alumni Meet 2024’

SRINAGAR: The Govt. College of Education (GCE) Srinagar today organized ‘Alumni Meet 2024’ today in the college auditorium in order to reconnect alumni with the alma mater and their old classmates and teachers.

All the alumni were received with open arms by the organising committee and Alumni Association ‘QANDEEL’ headed by Dr. Shaheena Rasool.

The program witnessed unprecedented response from the alumni and dignitaries invited to grace the occasion. Their presence really made the program meaningful and colourful. Notable among them were Prof. Zamaan Azurda, Prof. (Dr) Khursheed Ah Khan, Dr Uheeda Shah, Prof. Munawara Syed Alumna, Prof. (Dr) Allaie, Prof. Gurmeet Kour.

Welcoming the alumni of the College, Principal GEC, Prof. Seema Naz lauded the efforts of all the alumni and other invited dignitaries for gracing the occasion in spite of their busy schedule.

During the programme a beautiful cultural program was staged by the students of GCE. The programme included variety of cultural items like Group Song, Ladakhi Dance, Solo Song, Kashmiri Rouf, Duet, Gazal singing etc.

Prof. Gurmeet Kaur also sung a gazal on the stage which enthralled and mesmerized the audiences.

Prof. Zamaan Azurda, Prof. (Dr) Khursheed Ah Khan, Dr. Uheeda Shah shared their nostalgic memories of their college days and encouraged the students to study well for their better future.

Prof Zaman Azurda deliberated upon the “Qandeel” alumni meet and expressed his remarkable memories of the college. He also highlighted the importance of the event. He said that we have got fully illuminated by this institution as we give first priority to attend the functions of our own basic institution.

Prof Khusheed one of the alumni also expressed his nostalgic memories with the college, adding that it is really a hub of learning

Dr. Uheeda Shah, while narrating her memories narrated how this institution has sown seeds of success for her career advancement.

More than 120 alumni participated in this event. The Alumni Meet 2024 proved a grand success as it offered an opportunity for the alumni to network and to contribute for the development of institution in various ways.

Necessary arrangements for the success of this grand event were made by the College Alumni Association ‘QANDEEL’, College Cultural Committee, College Protocol Committee, Auditorium Committee, College N.S.S Units.