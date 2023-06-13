The teaser of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’ is out. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel as Gadar 2 hints that the film’s story begins right from where it ended in the original. The video shows glimpses of the Crush India Movement (Pakistan 1971). One also gets to see Sunny back in action.

Gadar 2 is set to hit the screens on August 11. The movie is headed for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

The teaser is set in 1971 and has a woman’s voiceover saying, “Damaad hai woh Pakistan ka. Use naariyal do, teeka lagao. Warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore le jaaega (He’s the son-in-law of Pakistan. Give him a grand welcome. Anoint him. Or this time he will hijack Lahore).” The screen then cuts to Tara Singh getting off a bus in Lahore to face a crowd chanting anti-India slogans.