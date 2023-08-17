In a remarkable feat, the much-awaited film “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has created history by raking in a monumental Rs 55.40 crore on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. This achievement was followed by a noteworthy performance on its sixth day, a midweek working Wednesday, where the film generated a substantial Rs 34.50 crore in box office earnings. According to industry tracking authority Sacnilk, this remarkable performance has propelled “Gadar 2” to a cumulative domestic nett collection of Rs 263.48 crore. Impressively, the movie achieved a 56.09% occupancy rate on Wednesday.

Having made its theatrical debut on August 11, “Gadar 2” commenced its box office journey with an impressive Rs 40.1 crore on its opening day. The film has continued to captivate audiences, achieving exceptional success despite competition from “OMG 2,” which also premiered on the same day, and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” a film that had already been performing well since its release on July 28.

Remarkably, within its initial week of screening, “Gadar 2” has already secured the position of the second-highest grossing domestic film of the year, trailing only behind “Pathaan.” The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” accumulated a remarkable Rs 543.05 crore within India, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Furthermore, “Gadar 2,” directed by the accomplished Anil Sharma, has surpassed the lifetime collection of “The Kerala Story,” amassing a remarkable Rs 242.20 crore.

During a press conference celebrating the resounding success of “Gadar 2,” lead actor Sunny Deol expressed his commitment to producing more high-quality films like this one. He assured his fans that his upcoming projects would mirror the caliber of “Gadar 2.” He highlighted the inclusivity of cinema, emphasizing that the term “masses” refers to the entire public, indicating his dedication to creating films that resonate with a wide audience.**