Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday said G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of UT and overwhelming response, participation and achievements have been possible because of hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened the J&K’s image in the world.

“During the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir. Faster & Inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” LG said.

He also inaugurated key infrastructure projects to accelerate the development of Ganderbal. Upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity & social empowerment in the lives of more than 4 lakh residents.

“For inclusive growth, we are actively pursuing infrastructure projects in the districts. Speedy execution of projects on the ground has been commendable and helped J&K UT’s impressive strides to socio-economic development,” he said.

