Srinagar, May 17: The campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar on Wednesday witnessed a burst of youthful energy as the two-day youth festival- SPECTRUM was kickstarted at the Ompora campus of the institute.

The youth festival organised ahead of the G20 meet to be hosted by India in Srinagar brought together students from NIFT Srinagar and 10 different participating institutions, offering them an opportunity to display their skills and creativity across a range of cultural, literary, and sports activities.

The festival, organized with the aim of providing a platform for young talent, commenced with great enthusiasm. The vibrant atmosphere resonated with cheers, applause, and the participation of students eager to exhibit their prowess in a diverse array of disciplines.

The cultural segment of the festival witnessed mesmerizing dance performances, enthralling music renditions, and captivating theatrical acts.

The sports enthusiasts were not left disappointed, as the festival included a range of sports activities like chess, basketball, Volleyball, and other sports activities.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. A Ravinder Nath was the Chief Guest at the occasion while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Akshay Labroo was the Guest of Honour at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day youth festival.

In his welcome address, Director NIFT Dr. Javid Wani said that preceding G20 meet on tourism, the two-day youth festival shall sensitise our youth to understand and explore cultural tourism products. “Our cuisine, festivals, music arts and crafts can add diversity to the tourism package of Kashmir,” he said.

He said that NIFT Srinagar Campus was turning out to be a fusion of cultures and communities noting that the campus has students and staff from more than 20 states of the Country.

“We are like a Mini India and this is what NIFT brings to Kashmir, a crucible of cultural exchanges besides so much to learn and share with each other,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor CUK congratulated the NIFT for organising the interesting event and giving an opportunity to students from different institutes to surface their inherent talent through sports culture and literary activities.

“So far Paris is the only city which goes for fashion all over the world but the establishment of this institute of fashion technology should bring a name for Srinagar city in terms of fashion and technology,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, DC Budgam advised the students to make good time out of their current phase noting that the students should also focus on building their personality and career as well.

“Make the best of this institute and become great assets of J&K and your respective states as well. Make our country proud in the arena of fashion and technology,” he asked the students.

In her address, Director Colleges J&K Prof. Yasmeen Ashai congratulated NIFT for organising such an event.

“Apart from academics extra-curricular activities are essential to create and shape the personality of a human being,” she said.

Chairman Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar, Vijay Dhar while speaking at the occasion contextualised the glorious past of Kashmir in arts and crafts. “Parachute silk was one time famous from Kashmir. This high-quality silk was in high demand. We need to do a lot more in reviving our rich arts and crafts,” he said.

In the end, SDAC NIFT Srinagar Shashi Ranjan presented a vote of thanks on the occasion