SRINAGAR: In the run up to the coming G-20 meeting here, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob today flagged off an ‘All Women Tour’ of the ‘Shahr-e-Khas’.

During the tour the participants would explore the art and culture of old Srinagar, besides visiting traditional locations including Sheher-e-Khaas Bazaar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Tomb of Zainul Abideen’s mother, Pathar Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Raghunath Temple, Hari Parbat Fort (Koh-e-maran) and Gurudwara Chattipadshahi.

The participants of the tour comprised working women, professionals, students etc drawn from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director, Tourism said the idea of conducting the all women city tour was to make the women of all walks aware about India’s G-20 presidency and how the meeting in Kashmir would be beneficial to overall development of Kashmir and also to showcase the rich and varied heritage, culture and leisure tourism potential of Srinagar city.

He hoped the coming G-20 event would position Kashmir tourism on the global canvas like never before.