Ministry of Culture, Government of India curated an exhibition on ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ at Hall No. 14 (foyer area), ITPO for G20 Summit during 8-10 September 2023. This curated experience displayed the democratic traditions of our country.

(The history of India’s democratic character was displayed in different languages through 26 interactive panels.)

(The sculpture of the girl from the Sindhu-Saraswati Civilization in the centre)

(A huge video screen at the back of the reception showcasing the visuals of India’s rich cultural traditions)

(Shri Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA briefing the media about the ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’ Exhibition)

She stands confident, self-assured and looking at the world eye-to-eye. Independent. Liberated. On her body, she wears jewellery much like the adornments that are worn every day by women in western India.The actual height of the object is 10.5 cm but the replica was created 5 ft. height and 120 kg weight in bronze.

The history of democracy in India can be revisited through the 26 interactive panels on one side of the pathways where visitors can read content and listen to audio in 16 different languages. The panels include Local Self Governance, Elections in modern India, Krishna Deva Raya, Jain Dharma among others. The exhibition can be accessed digitally on the G20 application.

Democracy is an age-old concept in India. As per the Indian ethos, democracy comprises the values of freedom, acceptability, equality, and inclusivity in a society and allow its common citizens to lead a quality and dignified life. The Rigveda and the Atharvaveda, the earliest available sacred texts refer to participatory institutions like the Sabha, Samiti, and Sansad, the last term being still in currency denoting our parliament. The Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the great epics of this land, also talk about involving people in decision-making. There are also found in Indian textual instances that the authority to govern is earned through merit or common consensus and is not hereditary. There has been constant discourse on the legitimacy of the voter in various democratic institutions such as the Parishad and Samiti. The Indian democracy is truly a festive proclamation of veracity, cooperation, collaboration, peace, sympathy and collective strength of the people.