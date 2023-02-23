Nicknamed ‘iron-man’, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has said he has converted to Islam after marrying his fiancée in a nikah ceremony in Thailand.

The ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai king married his fellow fighter Aida Looksaikongdin in a traditional Muslim wedding last weekend, the South China Morning Post reported.

Having been ordained as a Buddhist monk last month ahead of the ceremony, the 25-year-old Thai has now confirmed he had chosen to follow his wife’s religion.

“Also just to clarify, he is Muslim now, he is full Muslim,” an interpreter for Rodtang said alongside him during an Instagram live video, where he answered questions from fans – many of whom were asking about his faith.

“He took a Shahadah and became Muslim,” the interpreter added, referring to the sacred Islamic oath.

When one fan asked him “are you Muslim?” following his marriage to Aida – who also appeared on camera in the Instagram video – Rodtang replied “yeah, Alhamdulillah [praise be to God]”.

“We make it brother, he is Muslim now,” his interpreter added.

Other fans – many of them from Malaysia – congratulated him on his wedding and his religious conversion, with one saying “welcome to Islam”.