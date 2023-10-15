Mumbai: With the highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 17 just a day away, the excitement among fans is reaching its peak. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, India’s renowned and controversial reality show is all set to kick off on Sunday, October 15.

The makers of the show are building up the anticipation by unveiling new promos daily, fueling the enthusiasm of the viewers.

A significant aspect of Bigg Boss is the intriguing mix of contestants, and the upcoming season is no exception. The confirmed list of 16 contestants for this season has been revealed, with a recent last-minute change.

Sana Raees Khan Joins Salman Khan’s Show

An insider close to the production shared the final list of contestants with Siasat.com. It has been disclosed that there were alterations made as Manasvi Mamgai, initially slated to be a contestant, declined to participate. In her place, lawyer Sana Raees Khan has joined the lineup.

Sana Raees Khan, a lawyer involved in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case in 2021, has garnered attention due to her association with a high-profile legal matter.

Check out the complete list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants below.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List 2023