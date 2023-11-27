In New Delhi, authorities in Noida apprehended nine individuals on Monday, dismantling a group allegedly responsible for providing drugs to college students. Law enforcement recovered a diverse range of narcotics of both Indian and foreign origins, including 15 kilograms of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of MDMA (in pill form), and 150 grams of hash. The estimated value of these seized substances is approximately ₹ 25 lakh.

Additionally, police confiscated two electronic weighing machines, 10 mobile phones, ₹ 3,200 in cash, and impounded an SUV along with two motorcycles that the accused used for drug distribution.

Reportedly, gang leader Akshay Kumar distributed drugs across various colleges and universities in Noida, sourcing narcotics through his wife, who works in Taiwan. Another member, Narendra from Rajasthan, specialized in supplying marijuana to students residing on college premises or as paying guests.

According to law enforcement, the gang facilitated drug deliveries to students through platforms such as Snapchat, Telegram, and WhatsApp, using small parcels to create the appearance of packages from Amazon and Flipkart. Each parcel, the police mentioned, was priced at around ₹ 7,000-8,000.

The investigation also led to the arrest of four students from Amity University in Noida.

In efforts to curb drug-related activities, authorities conducted extensive raids across various educational institutions in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, resulting in the apprehension of numerous drug suppliers. Just last week, law enforcement recovered over 260 kilograms of marijuana in a separate raid.