Amid forecast for dry weather, minimum temperature recorded a fall with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.6°C on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that temperature was three notches below the previous night’s minus 4.3° and 2.5°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.44°C against minus 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

