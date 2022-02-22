SRINAGAR: Parts of Kashmir witnessed a fresh snowfall on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir Weather, a private forecaster, said snowfall has started in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, and Shopian.

“Tangmarg received one inch of snow. Shopian recorded 2 cm of snow till the last report came in,” Kashmir weather said.

Meteorological Center Srinagar said light to moderate rain/snow will mainly occur over higher reaches during February 23 and 23.

“Main activity will be on Feb 22 night. Jammu-Srinagar highway may be affected,” MeT said

ADVERTISEMENT

The weatherman said post-Feburary 23, there is no forecast of any major rain for the next 10 days.

Police said the Srinagar-Jammu highway is open for two-way traffic.

“Highway is open for two-way traffic. Light motor vehicles can ply from both sides. However, there will be one-way traffic for heavy motor vehicles. HMVs will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today. They will be allowed to cross Udhampur after 2 pm,” an official at Traffic Control Unit, Ramban, said.