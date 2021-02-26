Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, other higher reaches in Kashmir

Srinagar: Gulmarg and other higher reaches received fresh snowfall while rains lashed parts of Kashmir Valley, weatherman said on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that the Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir received 2.5cms of snow in last 24 hours till 0830 hours. The resort, the venue for the second Khelo India Winter Games beginning today, also recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 0.6°C earlier night, the official said. Snowfall on higher reaches was also received from other parts of the Valley.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar where traces of rainfall were recorded during the time, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.7°C against 6.6°C on the previous night while the gateway town of J&K had 1.2mm of rainfall during the time.

The mercury settled at 3.0°C at Pahalgam against 3.2°C on the earlier night while the famous health resort had 3.5mm of rainfall during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and had a rainfall of 0.8mm.

The minimum temperature settled at 4.4°C in Kupwara against 5.2°C on the previous night even as the northern Kashmir district recorded rainfall of 14.6mm, highest anywhere during the time, he said.

Sonam Lotus, Director Meteorological Department here, said widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorm (hail in Jammu region) and snow on higher reaches is expected forecast on February 26.

“On February 27, there is possibility of light rain/snow on higher reaches at scattered places of J&K while there is possibility of isolated light rain or snow on February 28, “ he said, adding, “Places like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zojila,Banihal Top may receive half foot of snow.” (GNS)