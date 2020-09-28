Four persons die while cleaning trench in south Kashmir village

Srinagar: Two brothers were among four persons who died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a trench at Tulkhan, Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that two person are from Luktipora village and as many from Tulkhun.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar (45) his brother Abdul Rashid Dar (40) sons of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Tulkhan and Arshid Ahmad Wani (45) son of Abdul Rashid and Sajad Ahmad Wani (30) son of Luktipora.

SDM Bijbehera Jahangir confirmed to GNS that four persons died while cleaning the trench. (GNS)